Boxing News

2016 Olympian super flyweight silver medalist Micha Aloyan won his professional debut over Yader Cardoza of Nicaragua on Friday night at the Arena in Kemerovo, Russia. It was an impressive display by Aloyan who controlled the action in route to a 10 round unanimous decision. The official scores were 98-92 and 100-90 twice. Aloyan won the vacant WBA Asia title.