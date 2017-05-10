Olympian debuts in ten-rounder Thursday

Boxing News

The highly anticipated debut of 2016 Olympian Mikhail Aloyan will take place tomorrow. The site of the event will be the Arena in Kemerovo, Russia. The promoter of the event will be Patriot Promotions (Vlad Hrunov). Aloyan won the silver medal at the 2016 games representing Russia. He will get his professional career off on the fast track in a ten round bout for the WBA Asia super flyweight title.

His opponent will be former world title challenger Yader Cardoza of Nicaragua. Cardoza in his last fight dropped a disputed split decision as the visitor to unbeaten hometown favorite Jamie Conlan. Many observers felt Cardoza did enough to win the bout. Cardoza had Conlan down in the bout. Aloyan weighed in officially at 114.6 while Cardoza at 114.2 lbs. There are very high expectations for Aloyan per Hrunov. “There is no doubt in my mind he will be the next star out of Russia. The plan is for him to be a world champion as fast as Guillermo Rigondeux and Vasil Lomachenko if not faster,” said Hunrov.