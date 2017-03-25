Boxing News

Olympian Nico Hernandez wins pro debut

The pro debut of 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez was a success as Hernandez pounded on Patrick Gutierrez (0-3) in a super bantamweight at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. Gutierrez’ corner finally threw in the towel.

Featherweight Tremaine “Mighty Midget” Williams (10-0, 3 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Eduardo Garza (6-2, 2 KOs). Williams scored a flash knockdown in round two and another knockdown with a body shot in round four. Scores were 79-71, 79-71, 78-72.

Junior middleweight Neeco “The Rooster” Macias (15-0, 8 KOs) remained unbeaten with a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Cesar Soriano (26-35-1, 16 KOs). Scores were 78-73, 80-71, 79-72.










