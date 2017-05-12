Olympic hero Yoka set for pro debut

Boxing News

French Olympian and 2016 super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka will make his highly-anticipated pro debut on Friday, June 2 as he faces unbeaten Travis Clark (12-0, 8 KOs) at Le Dome – Palais Des Sports de Paris and live in France on Canal Plus.

“I can’t wait to step into the ring for the first time as a professional in front of all my fans in Paris,” said Yoka. “This is a dream come true, but it’s also just the first step. I’ve been improving every day in the gym with Virgil Hunter and I can’t wait to show everybody what I’ve got. I know that my team is going to put me into the positions that I want, so it’s up to me to deliver in the ring. It all starts on June 2 and you don’t want to miss it.”

Promoter Richard Schaefer added, “This is truly a momentous occasion to have the 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist making his pro debut in front of his hometown fans. Tony Yoka’s outstanding performance in Rio was just the start of what I know will be a spectacular career.”