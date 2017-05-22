Opening Cocktail party at IBF 34th convention

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF kicked off its 34th annual convention in style with a poolside cocktail party this evening at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel, in St. Petersburg, FL. As the sun slowly set and temperatures hovered in the low 80s, guests caught up with one another as family members do at a reunion, while partaking in assorted beverages and hors ‘d oeuvres. Several champs of the past attended as well, including Marvin Camel, James Warring, James “Buddy” McGirt, Carolina Duer, Philip Holiday and Jennifer Han.

Tomorrow will see guests enjoying a boat tour in the morning followed by the “Meet the Champs” event in the evening. Meetings and seminars will commence on Tuesday and continue through the remainder of the week.