Opetai and Tszyu victorious

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former London 2012 light heavyweight Olympian Jai Opetai (10-0, 7 KOs) stopped Kyle Brumby (5-13-3) in round two at Dolltone House, Sylvania, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. In 2016 Opetai,21 years, defeated Orlando Vasquez in Mexico with three time world champion Jeff Fenech in his corner. In 2011 Opetai captured the world junior amateur light heavyweight crown in Kazakhstan and in 2012 London Olympics Opetai was defeated by Teymur Mammadov in a heavyweight contest.

Former amateur middleweight star, Tim Tszyu (3-0, 2 KOs) stopped Ben Nelson (2-3-0) in round three. Tszyu is scheduled to box on the undercard of the WBO heavyweight title bout featuring champion Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury in Auckland, New Zealand on May 6.Tszyu is the son of former unified 140 pound champion Kostya Tszyu.