Ortiz added to Berto-Porter undercard

Boxing News

Cuban heavyweight contender Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) has been added to the April 22 Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ortiz will be facing an opponent to be named. Also competing on the April 22 undercard will be four-division world champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (31-1-1, 23 KOs), unbeaten prospect Julian Sosa (7-0-1, 2 KOs) and 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins (1-0, 1 KO). In the already announced co-main event, undefeated WBC super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo battles top rated challenger Charles Hatley.