Ortiz to face Rossy April 22

Boxing News



Photos: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) will return to the ring to take on Long Island’s Derric Rossy (31-12, 15 KOs) in a 10-round showdown Saturday, April 22 in a Premier Boxing Champions event live from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Also competing in undercard action is four-division world champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (31-1-1, 23 KOs) who will look to make history by becoming the first woman and the first Puerto Rican fighter to win a fifth world title in five different weight classes. Both the Ortiz vs. Rossy and Serrano bouts were announced at a press conference in New York City on Thursday.

SHOWTIME Boxing coverage of the Ortiz vs. Rossy and Serrano bouts will be announced in the coming days.

The April 22 event is headlined by former world champions Andre Berto and Shawn Porter battling in a welterweight world title eliminator. Televised coverage of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME and also features unbeaten super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo defending against top contender Charles Hatley.

Additional undercard attractions feature a group of unbeaten prospects as Mexico’s Jose Miguel Borrego (11-0, 10 KOs) battles 2012 Spanish Olympian Jonathan Alonso (12-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight showdown, Julian Sosa (7-0-1, 2 KOs) entering the ring in a six-round welterweight fight and 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round junior welterweight bout.