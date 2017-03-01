PA Boxing Hall of Fame announces induction class of 2017

Boxing News

Story by John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

The Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame released the names of their induction class for 2017. The fifteen new members will be officially welcomed to the PA Hall at the annual induction ceremony and banquet to be held on May 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The list of honorees includes twelve former boxers and three non-boxers.

Former boxers Bert Cooper, David Bey, Richie Bennett, Alfonso Hayman, Wade Hinnant, William “Hammer” Jones, Jerry Judge, Danny Kramer, Peter Maher, Lee Sala, Pittsburgh Jackie Wilson and Buck Crouse lead the pack of new inductees, and official George Hill, and trainers / gym proprietors Percy “Buster” Custus and Frank Kubach round out the Class of 2017.

The fifteen new members of the oldest boxing hall of fame in the country will be honored at the annual PABHOF Banquet on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 4PM, in Philadelphia. Tickets for the event cost $65, and can be purchased by calling John Gallagher at 215-920-8791. For general information, please call 609-377-6413.