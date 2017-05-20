Pacquiao begins sparring

Boxing News

By Peter Maniatis

11-time world champion Manny Pacquiao sparred four quality rounds today at the Elorde Gym at Mall of Asia in Pasay City, Philippines. Pacman looked very impressive for his first spar in his preparation for the Jeff Horn fight July 2nd in Brisbane. The first sparring partner was Leonerdo Doronio who completed two rounds then Sonny Katian Dagho finished the last two rounds to round off four rounds overall.

Dagho (11-2), nicknamed the “Pinoy Hearns” has the same fighting style as Horn and tried his best to pressure Pacquiao coming forward like Horn will be and making Pacquiao work. After sparring four rounds, Pacquiao trained for another three hours and his workouts consisted of pad work, speed ball and heavy bag with plymetrics exercise to finish off training.

Senator Manny’s wife Jinkee was also at training to support her husband and encourage him during his workout. Pacman will rest on Sunday and be back in the gym on Monday.