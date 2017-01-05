Pacquiao flies to Cayman Islands; Koncz takes charge

Boxing News

By Nick Giongco

Manny Pacquiao is on his way to the Cayman Islands for business and a little bit of pleasure confident that longtime Canadian adviser Mike Koncz will handle the negotiations well relative his much-awaited April 22 fight. The trip to the Caribbean was formalized last November, a week after his triumphant 12-rounder with Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao is being lured to bring his act to Australia to face local bet Jeff Horn but is also being eyed to see action in Dubai and even in England, according to Koncz.

Koncz is looking outside the US as the pay-per-view business there appears to be on a downhill. But Koncz is not losing hope on America, where Pacquiao has fought almost exclusively since 2001. “We are not giving up on fighting in the States,” said Koncz, who will be discussing with prospective promoters the next few days.