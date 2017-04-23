Pacquiao hits Brisbane, Australia

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has arrived in Brisbane, Australia on Monday for a series of press conferences throughout the country ahead of his July 2 defense of the world championship against WBO #2 Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, which is expected to become a record live gate of 55,000 fight fans. Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail was at Brisbane airport where Pacman commented on the event.

“My message for him is to work hard,” Pacquiao said. “Make sure you are in 100 per cent condition on July 2 so we can give a good fight and entertain the people. I am motivated and here to do my best.”

Even though Pacquiao has stipulated a rematch clause in the contract, he wouldn’t comment on any follow-up fight. “We’re not talking about the rematch,” he said. “Our concern right now is how to entertain the people. I know a lot of people will watch this fight.”

Horn and Pacquiao will come face to face on Wednesday at a press conference at Suncorp Stadium