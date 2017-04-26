Pacquiao and Horn meet at Suncorp Stadium

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and WBO#2 Jeff Horn came face to face with each other it was reported by Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday where they will clash on July 2.

“I know what it is like to be young and hungry,’’ Pacquiao said. “Many times I would lie awake and dream of my chance. I like this fight with Jeff Horn because he stands and fights, he does not run away in the ring. It will be a very exciting fight for the fans.’’

“I still can’t believe I’m actually here,’’ Horn said at Wednesday’s official meeting at Suncorp Stadium. “I’m getting ready to fight an absolute legend of world sport.

“It’s much more than a dream come true for me and all the people who have helped me get here but now I have to make that dream a reality and take Manny’s world title.’’