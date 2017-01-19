Pacquiao: I would love to fight in Australia

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Future hall of famer Manny Pacquiao has not seen WBO#2 Jeff Horn in action but would love to fight in Australia where he has visited previously but has not signed off for the WBO welterweight championship bout against the Brisbane school teacher Horn that has been scheduled for April 23.

“I cannot say if he’s ready because I didn’t see his style or his face yet, so I don’t know,” Pacquiao told Fox Sports News 500. “He needs to prove it in the ring. Because in my previous fights many of them are saying they will stop me, they will knock me out and it’s not happening. We’re not finalizing yet, the fight or a future fight. I didn’t talk to Bob Arum about that yet. I’m hoping that the fight will be in Australia, I’d love to do that. I’ve been to Australia once or twice but for gambling. I’m still there. It depends how you discipline your self and how you work hard in training. I love exercise, I love working out.”

Pacquiao has been offered a reported $5 million to defend against Horn in what would be the first fight of a world to tour which would also include bouts in England and Russia with the final contest against Terrence Crawford in the USA.