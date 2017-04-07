Pacquiao signs to fight Horn

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

It’s on! WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has signed on the dotted line Thursday according to the Manila Times to defend the title on July 2 against WBO #2 Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland Australia and he will start training for the fight in the first week of May.

“Senator Manny (Pacquiao) already signed the contract early this week,” Pacquiao’s media relations officer Aquiles Zonio told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Thursday. “Mike Koncz (Pacquiao’s adviser) already informed me that Manny has signed [the contract]. The official training will start in the first week of May and it’s going to be here in Manila because there are still sessions at the Senate.”