Pacquiao vs Horn officially announced

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum officially announced that Manny Pacquiao will defend the WBO welterweight championship against WBO#2 Jeff Horn at the 55,000 seat Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on July 2 (July 1 in the USA)

“Manny dhas been a pioneer, bringing world title fights to Cowboys Stadium, The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Arena and now Suncorp Stadium. We’re boxing’s version of Lewis & Clark, discovering new markets,” said Bob Arum. “Manny knows who will be the crowd favorite on July 1, but he can’t wait to give Australia and the world a great performance. It’s going to be unbelievable event.”

Top Rank and Duco Events will co-promote the Pacquiao vs Horn bout which is expected the break the current Australian record of a live gate which is held by the Jeff Fenech v Azumah Nelson contest in Melbourne that had 37,000 fight fans.










