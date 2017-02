Boxing News

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao posted a poll on Twitter asking who he should fight. There were 44,815 votes. Here are the final results:

WBO #2 ranked Jeff Horn had been considered the frontrunner to fight Pacman with the fight landing in Australia. But the Pacquiao’s team announced last week that the April fight will be in the UAE instead. Looks like the fans want Amir Khan, Kell Brook or Terence Crawford instead of Horn.