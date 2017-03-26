Boxing News

Paez stops Sandoval to halt losing streak

In an explosive fight, jr middleweight Jorge “Maromerito” Paez (40-9-2, 24 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Daniel “Galeno” Sandoval (40-5, 36 KOs) at the Gimnasio Municipal in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. Paez dropped Sandoval in round one and almost finished him. Paez floored Sandoval again in round two and had Sandoval out on his feet in round three. Sandoval he didn’t come out for round four, citing a rib injury. Paez, son of former world champion Jorge “Maromero” Paez, ended a three fight losing streak with the win.

Photo: Zanfer Promotions

Also, featherweight Willmank Canonico (10-1-2, 3 KOs) stopped former world title challenger Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (21-4-1, 12 KOs) in the third round, and featherweight Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (23-1, 20 KOs) won by TKO at 2:48 of the first round against Salvador “Chava” Hernández (16-6, 9 KOs), who was down three times.










