Palm Springs Boxing Gala tonight featuring “Big Bang” Rivera

Boxing News

Tijuana warrior Rafael “Big Bang” Rivera (23-0-2, 15 KOs) battles fellow Mexican veteran Giovanni “El Ruso” Caro (27-20-4, 21 KOs) tonight in the main event of the “Palm Springs Boxing Gala” at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel. Rivera, known as “Big Bang” for his aggressive ring style, scored an upset ten round split decision victory over former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Wilfredo Vazquez Jr. back on December 5, 2015 to capture the WBC FECARBOX featherweight title. The Rivera vs. Caro contest will be a non-title featherweight eight rounder.

Also in action are super lightweight Maximiliano “The General” Becerra (10-2, 7 KOs), lightweight Eric “El Gallo De Oro” Altamirano (8-0, 6 KOs) and welterweight David “Left Hook” Lopez (3-0, 2 KOs). Several more bouts featuring top local talent are scheduled.

The evening’s action is present by Ron Sanderson of Liveco Boxing. Doors open at 6:30p and the first bell is at 8p. Tickets are still available at the box office. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event.