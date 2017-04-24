Parker camp eyeing new foes for May 6 date

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will be defending the championship on May 6 in Auckland, New Zealand, according to Duco Event boss David Higgins. “Any heavyweight worth their salt dreams of fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world,” Higgins told the Herald newspaper. “If someone offers you a six-figure sum and a title shot there will be a lot of takers. We need to look for someone who has been in camp because Joseph wants a challenge and thankfully we’ve got a few options. If we continue we’re putting on an opponent at least as good as Hughie Fury, if not better. And it’s a world heavyweight championship defense.”

Higgins also took a shot at the camp of Hughie Fury after Fury pulled out citing a back injury. “Frank Warren is talking in the media as if this fight is going to happen later in the year offshore. It’s flabbergasting – he’s saying that without even having spoken to us, so I’m furious…they’re probably going to cling to the mandatory and we’ll go through the proper process and request medical evidence and so on.

“We found out about the injury through the media … he just hasn’t communicated with us.”