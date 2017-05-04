Parker to fight Cojanu despite injuries

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) will clash with WBO #14 Razvan Cojanu (16-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday at the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland, New Zealand despite suffering from several injuries. “Both shoulders and both elbows. It’s pretty sore but I guess you just have to work through the pain,” Parker said to Newshub. “…There’s so many things you have to overcome. But when you get your mind strong you can overcome all of them. I think I’ve got my mind strong enough to handle anything that comes my way, any situation.”