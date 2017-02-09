Parker-Fury head for UK?

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The purse bid was won by representatives of WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, but Parker’s mandatory title bout against Hughie Fury in April isn’t a lock to be a home game for Parker in New Zealand. In fact, there’s a good chance the fight could wind up in Fury’s hometown of Manchester according to Parker’s co-promoter David Higgins of Duco Events. Higgins also mentioned that the best way for Parker to become a star in England is to knock out an Englishman.

“We are going to control the show, but we can hold it anywhere,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “This show is going to cost considerably more than the last show put on and so our job now is to value each location. He (Parker) is already a star in New Zealand. Becoming a star in England is not a bad idea, because it’s such a good market with a big, powerful pay-per-view opportunity…he would fight anywhere, it’s just what is the best options are. We are just going to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in terms of assessing what the best options are.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told iFL TV, “I don’t know where it’s going to be but wherever it is, I think Hughie’s got a great chance…the only thing he’ll have against him is a little bit of inexperience as such but having said that I think when he goes into that fight it’s a 50-50 fight.”