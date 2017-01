Boxing News

A WBO heavyweight title purse bid for a clash between world champion Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1 at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The minimum acceptable bid is one million dollars. The purse split will be 60% to Parker and 40% to Fury. WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel will be presiding.