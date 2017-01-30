WBO champ Parker motivated to KO H Fury

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) will be prepared to defend the world title in England against mandatory contender WBO #2 Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) ahead of the purse bid to be held at the WBO Head Office in San Juan Puerto Rico on February 1st. Parker says if the fight is in England, it would be perfect preparation for a unification bout against IBF champion Anthony Joshua. He also pointed out that Fury has never headlined a promotion or been in a pay-per-view fight and if the fight is in England, he’ll be motivated to KO Hughie.”This could be the perfect lead-up to those bigger fights. Getting used to it, testing it out. Looking for a place over there, where we could stay and get comfortable with.” Parker told Sky Sports.

“He’s the mandatory, but he’s never headlined his own card. He’s never fought on PPV, so I’m not quite sure. It’s a world title, so he thinks he deserves a lot more money than I think he does deserve, but it’s up to them what they come up with…I don’t care where the fight is. Most of my fights have been in New Zealand, but people forget I’ve fought in America twice, I’ve fought in Germany, fought in Samoa, so it doesn’t matter where the fight is. I’ll be comfortable fighting anywhere.

Over here in New Zealand, I have everyone supporting me, but I guess if I train hard, I’m comfortable wherever it is. It will probably give me more motivation to knock him out.”

Parker’s co-promoter David Higgins of Duco Events and Fury’s promoter Frank Warren are expected to be in Puerto Rico for the purse bid.