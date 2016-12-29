Parker planning to call out Joshua-Klitschko winner

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will likely be ringside on April 29 at the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko IBF, WBA heavyweight title bout in London to call out the winner and unify the titles. “That’s what we want – to unify the belts and we are willing to lose trying,” said David Higgins of Duco Events. “If the other belt holders shared our views it would fix the heavyweight division. Any heavyweight worth their salt should be looking to unify the division and hold all the belts. When the belts aren’t unified, the public are confused about who is the champion.”

Parker, who is promoted by Duco Events and Top Rank, captured the WBO championship on December 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, with a twelve round majority decision over Andy Ruiz.