Parker ready for first defense

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a few hours, WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) will make the first defense of his belt against WBO #14 Razvan Cojanu (16-2, 9 KOs) at the Sparks Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. “He’s heavy and I think he’s going to try to use his size,” said Parker. “He’s a big guy, a lot bigger than me so he will try to impose himself. My goal is to stick to the game plan which is all about speed, angles and movement.”