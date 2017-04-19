Parker: Tyson Fury will be looking for revenge if I beat Hughie

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) has been studying the boxing style of WBO#1 Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) who he will clash with in Auckland, New Zealand on May 6 and knows if he can defeat the Englishman his cousin Tyson Fury will be looking for revenge

“From what I’ve seen of him he is a tall and rangy guy and I’ve been able to see his style and what he does well. He’s got height and reach on me so I’ve got to apply pressure and mix up my attacks,” Parker told livefight.com.

“We don’t know what his tactics will be, but we’ve got our game-plan so we’ll see if he does what he usually does or brings something different on the night.

“It will be important to mix up my attacks; it’s got to be body-head, body-head constantly changing my attack.”

“We’ve made a few changes and we’ve already felt the benefits to myself and it’s helped in the completion to my camp. I’ve full faith in all my coaches and I trust them totally and what we’ve been working on and look forward to showing it against Hughie Fury,” Parker told livefight.com.

“He’s in much the same position Tyson Fury was before did the unthinkable and beat Wladimir Klitschko so his team has done this before and will be very confident of doing so again.”

“I’m fighting Hughie and if I beat him I think Tyson would want to come back and try and get revenge. He’d want to also try and regain his old title and I’d welcome that fight. I’ve got huge respect for Tyson Fury as he beat the long-reigning, dominant heavyweight champion and started bringing some excitement back to the division.”

“It’s great to be a part of the division now, it’s so much more intriguing than two or three years ago,” Parker said.

“I’m a champion now but there’s still a lot of hard work to do and I’ve much to learn. I look forward to the next few years and featuring in the big fights the division is promising