Parker vs Fury headed for Manchester?

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s mandatory title bout against Hughie Fury in April could be held in the Englishman’s hometown of Manchester said Parker’s co-promoter David Higgins of Duco Events. Higgins also mentioned that the best way for Parker to become a star in England is to knockout a Englishman. Hughie Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said he believes his charge has a great chance to become the WBO champion and the Parker v Fury is a 50-50 fight

“We are going to control the show, but we can hold it anywhere,” Higgins told Sky Sports in the UK as interest grows there with Hughie Fury desperate to win back the WBO belt vacated by his troubled cousin Tyson.

“This show is going to cost considerably more than the last show put on and so our job now is to value each location,” Higgins said of the tricky risk and reward equation.

“He (Parker) is already a star in New Zealand. Becoming a star in England is not a bad idea, because it’s such a good market with a big, powerful pay-per-view opportunity,” Higgins told Sky Sports.

“How do you become a star in England? You knock out Englishmen and so doing it in New Zealand that would work, but doing it in England could be better to make an impact up there.

“He is mentally tough and has fought before in Germany on a Klitschko undercard, he’s fought in Pennsylvania, and as an amateur all over the world, and understands the pros and cons and the options etc. He would fight anywhere, it’s just what is the best options are”

“We are just going to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in terms of assessing what the best options are.”

Fury’s veteran promoter Frank Warren remains in the dark about the venue but has backed his fighter to win a bout he describes as “50-50”.

“I was reading somewhere they were talking about Singapore but I don’t know at the moment,” Warren told iFL TV in England when asked about the likely venue.

“I don’t know where it’s going to be but wherever it is, I think Hughie’s got a great chance, wherever the fight takes place. Hughie’s a good fighter, he’s well schooled. He’s had great preparation since he was the world junior amateur champion. He’s had great schooling working all the time with Tyson who has obviously become world champion, sparring with him, working with him, and also working with the sparring opponents that Tyson’s had so he’s had real good schooling and I think his dad’s a really good trainer.

“Peter’s done a fantastic job with Tyson and I’m quite sure Hughie has the tools to win this fight, to win this world title. The only thing he’ll have against him is a little bit of inexperience as such but having said that I think when he goes into that fight it’s a 50-50 fight.”