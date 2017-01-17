Parker, Wilder camps establish contact

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Duco Events, which co-promotes WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, has entered discussions with Al Haymon about a Deontay Wilder vs. Parker WBC/WBO unification bout. “We’ve read the WBO rules and if they sanction unification, it can override a mandatory,” Duco boss David Higgins told Sky Sports. “There are some options to look at and we’re looking at all of them.

“That’s a fight that will happen. It’s a matter of when, not if. My initial discussion was with Al Haymon (Wilder’s adviser) and Al and I discussed how the lack of unification is hurting the heavyweight division over the years. We shared an identical view about that situation and agreed that unification is good.

“I think we would look at both options and see what Wilder would be prepared to put on the table to go to Vegas or Birmingham [Alabama] and conversely what we could put on the table for Wilder to come here. Then we would talk and work it out.”

“I think the purse bid looks the most likely scenario if the mandatory is indeed the case,” said Higgins. “That’s a ruling for the WBO, so I will be engaging with the WBO in the coming days and weeks to seek clarification on that process.”