Patera beats Di Silvio to win WBC Mediterranean title

Boxing News

Francesco Patera edged Pasquale Di Silvio by scores of 116-112 (Robert Verwijs), 114-113 (Sergio Silvi) and 115-112 (Olena Pobyvailo) to win the WBC Mediterranean lightweight title in a great battle where both men traded punches for 12 heated rounds.

Patera had a better start and was in a comfortable lead after 4 rnds (40-36, 39-37 and 39-37). They stood toe to toe in the middle rounds with the open scoring as 79-73, 77-75 and 77-75. Patera was almost out on his feet in the last after taking a huge right hook but survived till the final bell and was rightly awarded the close decision.

Jill Serron scored her second pro win with a points decision against French Wendy Vincent.

Michael Pareo stopped in 3 rnds Mohamed Boulahya.