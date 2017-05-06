Patera dethrones Tatli for Euro lightweight belt

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

The fourth and voluntary defense of now former European lightweight champion Edis Tatli (29-2, 10 KOs) in front of his home public at Gatorade Center in Turcu, Finland, eventually got bitter as challenger Francesco Patera (17-2, 7 KOs) earned a split decision nod at the end of the scheduled twelve rounds. Patera, from Genk, Belgium, with Italian descendants, was a sizeable underdog for the bookmakers going into the fight. However, he managed to put on a busy fight, throwing combinations and establishing himself as the aggressor for most of the rounds.

Tatli was arguably more accurate and looked to box smartly, countering his opponent while moving in reverse gear, waiting to spot some openings in Patera’s guard. He did land some clean, telling shots but that was not enough in the eyes of two judges at ringside who scored the bout 116-112 and 115-113 for the 24-year-old Patera, while the third judge saw the contest 116-112 in favor of Tatli.

Given the good show provided by the two men as feature bout of a Motivus Boxing-promoted card, and the fact that it was a voluntary encounter, a rematch appears possible although Frenchman Yvan Mendy is already the European Boxing Union mandatory challenger in the 135 lbs division.