Patera – Di Silvio make weight in St-Truiden, Belgium

Patera - Di Silvio
Local Francesco Patera, 16-2-0(7), tipped the scale at 61,000 while Italian Pasquale Di Silvio, 20-8-1(6), was right on the limit at 61,200 for their fight tomorrow Feb 4 in Sint-Truiden, Belgium with the vacant WBC Mediterranean lightweight title at stake.

Upcoming female star Jill Serron made 54,900. She will face French Wendy Vincent who made 55,600.

4×3: Michael Pareo, 86,600 vs Mohamed Boulahya, TBA

The show, which starts at 7:30pm at the Sportcomplex Sint Pieter of Sint Truiden, is promoted by Trudo Boxing Club headed by François Lesuisse and Jean Houwaer with trainer Patrick Coppesmette.










