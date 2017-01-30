Patera faces Di Silvio in Sint Truiden, Belgium

Boxing News



Francesco Patera, 16-2-0(7), will face experienced Italian Pasquale Di Silvio, 20-8-1(6), next Saturday Feb 4 in Sint-Truiden, Belgium with the vacant WBC Mediterranean lightweight title at stake.

Both lost their last fight to Sean Dodd and this makes the fight very interesting and probably competitive as Patera lost by split decision and Di Silvio a unanimous decision. Patera’s other loss was also on points against French Yvan Mendy

Di Silvio is the current Italian champion a title he won against Acatullo and successfully defended it against Finiello back in 2015. He has only 1 fight since (the Sean Dodd loss). Most of his losses are against top opposition like Marsili, Lancia, Tatli… Patera is also a current national champion, winning the title against Hakim Ben Ali back in 2015.

The main undercard bout will see local female star Jill Serron look for her 2nd pro win against French Wendy Vincent. Two other 4 rounders and severeal amateur bouts will complete the fightcard.

The show, which starts at 7:30pm at the Sportcomplex Sint Pieter of Sint Truiden and is promoted by Trudo Boxing Club headed by François Lesuisse and Jean Houwaer with trainer Patrick Coppesmette.