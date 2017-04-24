PBC adds McCarter-Szabados on FS2

Boxing News

Former world champion Layla McCarter (38-13-5, 9 KOs) meets former title challenger Szilvia Szabados (15-9, 6 KOs) in a women’s welterweight showdown while super lightweight prospect Ladarius Miller (12-1, 3 KOs) takes on once-beaten Jesus Gutierrez (14-1-1, 4 KOs) in a special edition of Premier Boxing Champions prelimson FS2 and FOX Deportes on Saturday, April 29 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Televised coverage begins on FS2 and FOX Deportes at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT before switching over to FS1 and FOX Deportes at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for a show headlined by WBA Interim Featherweight Champion Carlos Zambrano (26-0, KOs) defending his title against once-beaten contender Claudio Marrero (21-1, 15 KOs).