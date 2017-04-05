Boxing News

PBC adds two FS1 shows to schedule

PBC has announced two new FS1 telecasts for the end of this month.

On Tuesday, April 25, welterweights Oscar Molina and Levan Ghvamichava will square-off in the main event, while rising super bantamweight Brandon Figueroa sees action versus TBA. The venue hasn’t been announced.

On Saturday, April 29, WBA cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov defends his title against Yunier Dorticos while Carlos Zambrano will battle Claudio Marrero in a featherweight showdown from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.










