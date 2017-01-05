Peltz to continue Philly Fight Night series

Boxing News

The popular Philly Fight Night boxing series will move forward with its second season in 2017, promoter J Russell Peltz announced today. “We have a minimum of four fight cards scheduled—one each quarter—with the first one set for Friday, March 10, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia., “Peltz said. “Last year was a good one with four solid main events: Jesse Hart vs. Dashon Johnson; Johnson vs. DeCarlo Perez; Tyrone Brunson vs. Ismael Garcia; Tevin Farmer vs. Dardan Zenunaj.

“Our plans are to make 2017 even better, but if we cannot make the main events we want to make, then we will alter our strategy and present the best of the up-and-coming fighters in competitive matchups. We are not in the business of building fighters’ records at the expense of the paying customers. When you shell out anywhere from $40 to $75 for a ticket, you are entitled to watch competitive fights. That remains our business model.”

The March 10 card will consist of a minimum of eight fights with the first one beginning at 7.30 pm, one half hour later than last year. The cards are promoted by Peltz Boxing, BAM Boxing and Joe Hand Promotions. Tickets priced at $40, $50 and $75 are on sale at Peltz Boxing (215-765-0922) and also online at www.2300Arena.com.