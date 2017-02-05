Pennington surprises Gray in upset

Boxing News

By Jason Marchetti at ringside

Photos: Emily Harney

In the main event at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI, Courtney Pennington (10-4-1, 5 KO’s) upset Khiary Gray (14-2, 11 KO’s) for the UBF Northeast Jr. Middleweight Title. The card was promoted by Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Entertainment and Sports.

Gray won the first three rounds using his jab and landing the heavier shots as he is known for his power. However, the bout changed in the 4th when Pennington scored a knockdown as Gray slipped on the ropes. Despite a welt on his left eye, Pennington continued the momentum by timing Gray’s punches and effectively counter-punching and mounting a steady offense.

Gray ‘slipped’ two more times later in the bout, which could have easily been scored knockdowns. In the 7th, Gray tired so much that Pennington landed several unguarded right hand blows to Gray’s head. Gray survived the round on wobbly legs and wasn’t able to gain enough strength to mount a knockout effort in the 8th and final round. Pennington took shots himself, but was able to gain his composure and outbox the the heavy-handed local champion. The final scores were 77-74, 76-75, and 78-73 in a fantastic main event in front of a full house.

Anthony Marsella, Jr. (4-0, 2 KO’s) overwhelmed Francisco Medel (10-7, 6 KO’s) over 4 rounds at lightweight. Marsella, Jr. who trains in Las Vegas and comes with a big crowd to RI, danced and popped Medel throughout the fight with left-right combinations. Medel wasn’t able to produce any offense but was able to survive each round without hitting the canvas. Final scores were 40-36 on all 3 scorecards.

Worcester’s Jamaine Ortiz (3-0, 2 KO’s) earned an impressive win over tough Canton Miller (2-1, 1 KO) in a 4 round bout at lightweight. Ortiz, a decorated amatuer and generally avoided in New England, showed grit as he won the four rounds and took punishment from his toughest opponent to date. Miller took Ortiz’ shots well and countered in the middle rounds to bloody Ortiz’ nose. However, in the end, Ortiz’ hands and footwork are too fast for younger opponents to score with regularity. A strong jab kept Miller at bay, followed by Ortiz’ combinations which earned him a majority victory, 38-38, and 40-36 (twice). Miller is trained by former lightweight champion Nate Campbell.

In a close fight at jr. middleweight, Ray Oliveira, Jr. (7-0, 1 KO) defeated Jose Rivera (2-1, 2 KO’s) over 6 rounds of action. The rounds were close, but New Bedford’s Oliveira seemed to be busier in a fight that displayed no jabs. Oliveira has a strong straight 1-2 punch, but from time to time, Rivera countered with a short right hook when Oliveira dropped his hands. Both fighters tired down the stretch, but Oliveira continues to be tough like his father and trainer, Ray ‘Sucra’ Oliveira, Sr., pressing the action and edging the decision win. Finals scores were 57-57, 58-56, and 59-55.

In a bout at jr. welterweight, tough Irishman Matt Doherty (6-3-1, 4 KO’s) defeated Julio Perez (4-2) after Perez quit on his stool after the 3rd round. Doherty’s forward-coming, aggressive style was too much for Perez who was unsuccessful timing him on the way in and forcing a tie-up. Doherty, from Salem, MA, was able to score particularly with hooks on the inside, and after having success in the third round, Perez spit out his mouthpiece twice. Perez was frustrated, absorbing a headbutt or two as he countered with a low blow to get the referee’s attention. Perez’ corner called the fight off for an unknown reason when he returned to the stool.

For the third consecutive fight of the evening, Khiry Todd (2-0, 2 KO’s) scored a knockout in the first round with a quick combination over MMA fighter Bruno Dias (0-3). Final time was 1:23 of round 1.

In the second fight of the night, Kendrick Ball, Jr. (5-0-2, 4 KO’s) knocked out late substitute Patrick Leal (0-2) with one punch to the body 29 seconds into the fight.

In the opening bout at Twin River, RI, junior welterweight Marqus Bates (1-1, 1 KO’s) took out Aaron Muniz (0-1) in his professional debut. Muniz likely has never boxed a round in his life, but Bates did what he had to do to get the KO early without getting hit once.