Peter Fury Granted Special NZ Visa

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight challenger Hughie Fury’s (20-0, 10 KOs) chances of lifting the championship from Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) on May 6 at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand have been enhanced with a “special visa” being granted to Peter Fury, the father and trainer of Hughie, who Immigration New Zealand had originally declined authorization of a visa on character grounds. Associate Minister of Immigration David Bennett decided to grant a special direction, giving Fury a visitor visa to New Zealand for the period of March 28 to May 10, which allows Fury to be in New Zealand for a month of preparation before the world title fight.

“This is a national sporting event with worldwide interest, and Mr Fury is the trainer of Hughie Fury,” Bennett said. “While the decision to decline the initial application was correct according to Immigration New Zealand instruction, in this case, under section 17 of the Immigration Act 2009, I am granting a special direction to grant the visitor visa to Mr Fury.”

“He’s no risk,” said David Higgins of Duco Events. “He’s devoted himself to training world champion boxers for the past 10 years, as evidence with Tyson Fury defeating Wladimir Klitschko for the world heavyweight title.”