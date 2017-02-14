Peter Fury: Parker is no mug

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is no mug and one of the best heavyweights in the world according to respected trainer Peter Fury, who’s son Hughie will challenge Parker in April at a venue and location yet to be determined for the WBO heavyweight championship.

“I rate him… and the team he’s got – they’re very good professionals,” Peter Fury said. “Parker is no mug and one of the best heavyweights out there. He’s a major talent and I’m just looking forward to the fight.”

Fury commented on Parker’s majority points victory over Andy Ruiz last December.

“That fight could have tipped either way. Ruiz is also a world-level operator and I thought Parker was measured. People said Ruiz was out of condition and expect a six-pack and muscles – but you don’t develop muscles on your chin. Ruiz had terrific hand-speed, was in fantastic condition and it was an evenly matched fight.”

“It’s a major step up and Parker will be the best heavyweight Hughie has boxed – but I would also say that Hughie is the best fighter Parker has boxed. When that bell goes, it’s gonna be interesting. We know Parker can punch and he’s a big, well-conditioned heavyweight – we’ve got our work cut out.”

“I’m not relishing the thought of travelling 23 hours on a plane, it’s just an inconvenience.

“But Hughie will be well-prepared and it’s all about who wants it most. Hughie would fight him on the moon if necessary.”

Confirmation of where and when the Parker v Fury will be held should be known in the next two weeks