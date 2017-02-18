Boxing News

Peterson dethrones Avanesyan to win WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title

In a bout for the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight championship, WBA #2 welterweight Lamont Peterson (35-3-1, 18 KOs) dethroned formerly reigning champion David Avanesyan (22-2-1, 11 KOs) over a twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. In an entertaining fight Peterson outworked Avanesyan over twelve rounds. There was lots of inside fighting. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 116-112










