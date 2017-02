Boxing News

Former 140lb world champion Lamont Peterson is a -335 favorite to dethrone WBA interim welterweight champion David Avanesyan tonight at the Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. Avanesyan backers can get +275.

Also four-division former world champion Adrien Broner is a -290 pick to defeat Adrian Granados +245. Both fights will be televised by Showtime.