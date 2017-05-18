Petit tops Santana to win European Union belt

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch at ringside

In the second EBU sanctioned bout at Cirque d’Hiver in Paris, France, local lightweight Marvin Petit (21-1-1, 10 KOs) easily handled previously unbeaten Spanish co-challenger Jerobe “Chocolatito” Santana (15-1, 5 KOs) to earn a comfortable unanimous decision.

After a first phase of battle of jabs, Petit and Santana started to land big early at the end of the opening round. Petit then continued being the aggressor while Santana played as counter-puncher, dancing along the ropes but had little effect in his attacks. The bout erupted in an action brawl as Petit seemed to let his hands go and Santana picked his punches better, both men fighting very effective from the inside. The toughness and the experience of the Frenchman appeared clear in round three when he had good game bringing the fight to Santana, with the young Spaniard seemed to have no answers. Petit continued to batter Santana mixing short hooks and uppercuts at close distance, with the face of the Santana already marked, then continued to chase to chase his foe throughout the ring although Sanatana tried to be more mobile and boxing with a better ring IQ. The fighting slowed down a bit in round seven, while Santana tried to concentrate more on his defense and he seemd to get it better but he almost forgot his attacks, especially knowing he was well behind on the scorecards.The eight was a close round that Santana almost threw away in the last minute when he got hit many times after being the better man in the first part of it.

The tenth round was another tough one for Santana, who takes a ton of clean punches from Petit, whose power is not overwhelming tough. Petit appears aware of his lead on the scorecards and decided to box more conservative in round eleven, even though almost every action of his lands flush on a surprisingly without defence Santana. The last round was an epic battle as bout men landed heavily to ane another. Petit look tired but managed to box end move until the last belt and Sanatana was unable to pick a knockout victory to turn the table in his favor. Petit becomes the new European Union lightweight champion as the judges scorecards were all in his favor by 115-113, 118-110, and 119-109. Fightnews had it 117-111.

Cruiserweight Siril Makiadi (8-1, 3 KOs) blasts out countryman Herve “The Artist” Lofidi in an unexpected fashion with a first round KO to earn the vacant French 200 lbs title. Both men started slowly then was Makiadi to land with a big right cross that pushed Lofidi (5-2, 1 KOs) on the ropes. The latter tried to protect himself and counter but was caught by a flurry of heavy blows thrown by Makiadi and fell to the canvas just before the referee stopped the contest.