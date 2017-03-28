Petr Petrov ready for Terry Flanagen

Boxing News



Photo: Banner Promotions

WBO Lightweight world title challenger arrived in his hometown of Madrid, Spain to finish up preparations for his April 8th world title bout with undefeated world champion Terry Flanagen at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Petrov arrived Sunday, and has been hard at work with head trainer Danny Zamora. To prove that Petrov is clearly only focused on winning this world title,, he put in two hard workout’s on Tuesday, which just happens to be his 34th birthday.

“I am so focused and I can’t wait for this fight,” said Petrov. “There is no time for parties and cake now. That will come after the fight, as I will have plenty of reasons to celebrate, one would be my birthday and the other will be for winning the world championship.”

Petrov will continue to train in his homeland until he leaves for Manchester early next week. Petrov finished up the California leg of his training camp this past Friday before leaving for Madrid.