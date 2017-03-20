Photos: Canelo sparring bigger guys

Boxing News

By Hesiquio Balderas

Canelo Álvarez is in full training mode. Saul is already sparring and working hard for his upcoming fight against Julio César Chávez Jr. on May 6th. Chepo, Eddy and Canelo have designed a strategy to fight the larger Chavez, and as a result Canelo is sparring light heavyweights. As is often the case during each preparation, Canelo’s ring smarts and technique are giving his sparring partners fits.

Oscar de la Hoya was present in San Diego to witness the current WBO super welterweight and lineal middleweight beltholder’s work and was pleased with what he saw. “I see Canelo has precision, he is very strong and his jab is sharp,” said De la Hoya, the former ten-time world champion in six different weight classes and current CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions.

“Definitely, I am very pleased to see that he is training hard as he always does. His work ethic is great as always, as he is an elite fighter!”