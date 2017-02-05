Pina defeats Austin in Hammond, Indiana

Boxing News

By Ceaig Wick at ringside

In the main event Saturday of a “4 Champs Promotions” card held at the Hammond, Indiana Armory, Armando Pina (12-0, 9 KOs) won a maulathon over veteran Brad Austin (11-23, 8 KOs) Johnson City, TN after six rounds of occasional cruiserweight action. No knockdowns in this one, unless you count one fighter falling to the deck on top of the other. When there was action, by and large it was Pina, whose work to the body carried him to the 60-54 x 2, and 59-54 UD win.

In a super lightweight contest scheduled for four, hometown favorite Dewone Johnson ran his record to 4-0, 4 KOs, smoking Davenport, Iowa’s Tony Crowder late in round one. Both fighters exchanged briskly at the bell, however with a minute remaining, Johnson found Crowder’s Achilles heel: the body. Two knockdowns resulted, both via Johnson left hooks to the midsection, running Crowder’s gas tank straight to empty. Time of the stoppage was 2:54

Former MMA heavyweight, Lorenzo Hood, showed early promise in his sweet science debut, crushing Jacob Zogg (0-2) Bloomington, IL at 1:06 of round one in a scheduled four. Any hope that Hood would be tested was dashed a minute in when he landed a pair of stiff left hands, first to the body – then to the head, collapsing Zogg in his corner. Despite beating the count, referee Kurt Spivey waved matters off.

In an absolute disgrace, John Lockett (0-3) Forrest City, AR, ruined the pro-debut of Cristian Williams, not to mention his heavy crowd support in tow , quitting after 47 pitiful seconds in the opener of what had been a super featherweight contest scheduled for four. Shortly after the bell sounded, Williams landed a combination to the body that somehow dropped Lockett in a neutral corner. Upon rising, Lockett spit out his mouthpiece and called it a day, infuriating the SRO crowd in attendance. If Lockett is ever observed again in a professional boxing ring, shame on that commission.

Brandon Johnson (5-2, 2 KOs) Indianapolis, IN, extended the 13-fight losing streak of Akron, Ohio’s Martez Williamson, taking a unanimous decision after four rounds of fairly exciting cruiserweight action. Williamson was down late in round one from a left hook but made Johnson work hard throughout.

In the four round middleweight opener, Pittsburgh’s Leemont Johnson had no issues in his pro debut, blowing out winless Michael Williams, Forrest City, AR at 2:11 of round one. A straight left to the head dropped Williams prompting referee Kurt Spivey to wave it off.

Fight night reflections: Dewone Johnson, who impressed in the semi, is worth keeping an eye on. Two fighters who appeared on the card were from Forrest City, Arkansas, and both were looking for a way out early, including the aforementioned John Lockett. It’s safe to say, then, that confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest, whom the town was named after, remains Forrest City’s only true fighter of note. Not sure what was expected from Lorenzo Hood’s much anticipated debut, however ten seconds into his fight with Jacob Zogg and the analogy which quickly came to mind was an M-1 Abrams bearing down on a Mattel Matchbox. Fight fans that didn’t require a caloric intake early saved some money the longer the night went on. During the first three fights, concessions had the gall to charge three bucks for one slice of Domino’s Pizza. What a scam. However, with the evening coming to a rapid close due to early preliminary blastouts, slices plummeted to a buck during the main event. And finally, my esteemed colleague, Percy Dockery of Maxboxing.com, has predicted an Atlanta Falcons blowout win in today’s Superbowl. Percy, it should be noted, was one of the gullible who coughed up three bucks for a slice of Domino’s.