Pinoy Pride 40 Finalized

Boxing News

The full and updated fight card is set for the upcoming Pinoy Pride 40 with its new title, “DOMINATION,” headlined by the IBF world flyweight championship clash between Filipino boxing icon, two-divison champion and IBF #3 Donnie “Ahas” Nietes takes on #4 rated Komgrich “Eaktawan” Nantapech of Thailand. The ALA Promotions card takes place April 29 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Cebu City, Philippines.

Ten-Rounders:

Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo Vs Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche (super featherweight)

Jeo “Santino” Santisima vs. Master Suro (super bantamweight)

Virgil “Valiente” Vitor vs. Michael Escobia (super bantamweight)

Other bouts:

Junrel Jimenez vs. Ramil Antaran (flyweight)

Kenneth Gentallan John Kenan Villaflor (super flyweight)

Esneth Domingo vs. Romulo Ramayan (flyweight)

Sultan Kudarat vs. Mike Kinaadman (flyweight)