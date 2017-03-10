Pintor returns on Telemundo tonight

Boxing News

Boxeo Telemundo Ford returns to the Carpa Astros in Mexico City, Mexico for the second consecutive week. The main event will be another “Mexican Civil War” featuring Local favorite Mauricio “Ave Fenix” Pinto (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico City defending his title against Patricio “El Picudo” Moreno (19-2, 14 KOs) of La Paz, Baja California, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Pintor’s WBC latin welterweight title at stake.

Pintor will be looking successfully defend his title for the first time. He acknowledges that the pressure is on fighting in front of his hometown but is up for the challenge.

Do you feel it is more pressure for you defending your title in front of your hometown fans?

I do think it is more pressure fighting at home. A lot of expectations and you want to do well and be victorious of course. I expect to manage the situation well.

Do you know anything about your opponent?

His record suggests that he is a solid puncher and fought decent opposition. I have prepared for various styles so we will see what style he comes out with fight night.

Is it difficult being a fighter with such a famous uncle in Mexico as former champion Lupe Pintor?

I don’t see it that way. He is my uncle and I am very proud of him but I am interested in making my own history in boxing.

Have you set some goals for yourself for 2017?

First thing is to win this upcoming fight. Then I would hope to land a big fight at 147 or 140. I can actually make 140 without any issues. I am fighting at welterweight as the opportunities have been presented to me at this weight.

Anything to say in closing?

Yes. I am very thankful to Telemundo for this opportunity and exposure. I have prepared very well for this fight and the fans can be assured on my end of delivering an exciting fight.

***

In special attraction bouts, Rio 2016 Olympian Joselito Velazquez (1-0) will make his Mexico City debut when he faces compatriot Diego Guerrero (2-0) in a bout scheduled for 6 rounds in the flyweight division. Also Robert Garcia’s protege 17-year-old prospect Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas will make his professional debut against Mauricio Cruz (0-2-1) in a bout scheduled for 4 rounds in the minimumweight division.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are scheduled.

Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas. Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx