Pitufo Diaz Diaz headlines April 21 UmiMas card

Boxing News

Undefeated Puerto Rican prospects Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz and Jean Carlos ‘Chapito’ Rivera will headline an April 21 Unimas card in separate bouts at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Diaz (20-0, 12 KOs), from Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, will risk his undefeated record against the experienced Mexican brawler Sergio Lopez (20-13-1-1, 13 KOs), from Ensenada, México, in an eight-round battle in the Featherweight division in the main event.

In the TV opening bout, Rivera (10-0, 6 KOs) will collide against Jesus Pacheco (7-5, 1 KO ) in a eight-round rumble in the Featherweight division.

The card will mark the professional debut on Former Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Cintron, who is being trained by former world champion and Puerto Rican boxing legend Ivan Calderon.

Also, former 2016 Rio Olympians: Teofimo Lopez (3-0, 3 KOs) and Antonio Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), will also be in action on the card. Likewise, highly touted prospect Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebrón, (1-0, 1 KO) will also see action on the event.

Tickets priced at $55.00 (Ringside) and $30.00 (General Entrance), plus applicable charges, are now on sale and can be acquired at the Osceola Heritage Park box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, www.Ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.