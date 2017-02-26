Plant and Nyambayar remain unbeaten

Boxing News

In a walkout bout on Saturday night at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, Caleb Plant (15-0, 10 KO) faced off against Thomas Awimbono (25-7-1, 21 KO) in the super middleweight division. Both fighters were exchanging in the first round with neither landing anything solid, until a left hook from Plant knocked Awimbono down toward the end of the round (he was able to beat the count). Plant stayed on the offensive through Round 2, landing a few solid blows to the head and body. In the third, Awimbono landed a solid left hook that reddened Plant’s face, but the response from Plant drove Awimbono into the corner. Round 4 saw back-and-forth action, with Plant coming on strong at the end and maintaining control in the fifth. Despite Awimbono’s willingness to engage in spots, Plant also landed the cleaner punches in the sixth and seventh. The rounds unfolded in similar fashion until the final bell after the tenth, handing Plant the one-sided win with scores of 100-89 (twice) and 99-90.

Mongolian 2012 silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8-0, 8 KO) faced Jhon Gemino (15-8-1, 7 KO) in a junior lightweight match scheduled for 10. After establishing a fairly brisk pace early on, each fighter had his moments until Nyambayar landed a right hand and sent Gemino to the canvas in the third. Nyambayar kept Gemino on the defensive for most of the fourth, landing precise combinations. Nyambayar landed hard shots in the fifth round but Gemino came alive in the last minute and landed some decent punches of his own as they traded. Round 6 was back-and-forth until a flurry of power shots from put Gemino on the mat, where he went right back a few seconds later. Gemino survived and continued to trade with Nyambayar–but Nyambayar landed more and cleaner shots. Nyambayar continued his precise assault, breaking Gemino down, and in the tenth a flurry of punches sent Gemino to the mat again. He beat the count, but Nyambayar didn’t give him a chance to get back into the fight, and shortly after Nyambayar’s continuous one-sided barrage the ref stopped the fight at 1:05 of the final round.

Alantez Fox (22-0-1, 10 KO) took on Kenneth McNeil (10-3, 7 KO) in a middleweight 10-rounder. In the opening stanza, McNeil pressed his advantage when he stunned Fox with an overhand right, leading to further effective blows, but it was McNeil who briefly tasted the canvas after Fox landed a hard right hand. In subsequent rounds, Fox wisely relied on more boxing and movement to keep away from his shorter opponent, who at times barreled forward but couldn’t again rattle Fox like he had in the first; when he landed another cracking overhand right in Round 5, Fox took it better. Fox started scoring uppercuts against the bending, reaching McNeil, who made his own moments on the inside in the seventh and eighth, when he landed a leaping left hook with seconds to go. In a wrestle-heavy ninth, McNeil scored the best punch, another overhand right, and pressed ahead for the entire tenth, though Fox landed some quality shots under pressure. The close, sometimes messy, fight went to the scorecards: 95-94 (twice) and 97-92 for Fox.