Boxing News

No surprises on Friday night at the Gimnasio Solidaridad in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. IBF #6, WBC #9 super middleweight contender Rogelio “Porky” Medina (37-7, 31 KOs) scored a second round KO over Ramon Olivas (13-5, 9 KOs). Medina was returning to the ring for the first time since a close and hard-fought decision loss to IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale in a world title shot back in April.